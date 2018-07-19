US prosecutors: Water company illegally dumped toxic waste

In this May 3, 2008, file photo, a child drinks from a Crystal Geyser water bottle in Palo Alto, Calif., A California bottled water company has been charged with environmental crimes for illegally disposing of arsenic-tainted wastewater. Federal prosecutors in Los Angeles announced charges Thursday, July 19, 2018, against the company that bottles Crystal Geyser water and two companies that transported and dumped the toxic waste. Prosecutors say the companies failed to disclose the contents on shipping manifests and it was taken to a facility not permitted to treat hazardous waste. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File) Paul Sakuma AP