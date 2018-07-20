Parliament debates no-confidence motion against Modi’s gov’t

FILE - In this Wednesday, July 18, 2018 file photo, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, second right, greets cabinet colleagues as he arrives on the opening day of the monsoon session of the Indian parliament in New Delhi, India. Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused the government of failing to live up to its promises as Parliament begins debating a no-confidence motion moved by the opposition against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup, File) Manish Swarup AP