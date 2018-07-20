Columbus Restaurant Week serving up three-course dinners. Check out 21 tasty menus

Those with an adventurous taste for seeking out and sampling new eateries and delicious dishes should make plans to participate in Columbus Restaurant Week.
In its third year, there will be nearly two dozen local restaurants giving seasoned food fanatics and occasional diners alike the opportunity to enjoy three-course menus at a special price ranging from $15 to $30 per person.
While dinnertime certainly will be popular, some locations also will offer lunch and brunch menus during Columbus Restaurant Week, which begins Monday and continues through July 29.
The event, sponsored by food distributor U.S. Foods, also will allow those satisfying their hunger to know that a portion of proceeds will go to The Giving Kitchen, an Atlanta-based nonprofit that offers assistance to restaurant workers in times of emergencies. Its slogan is: Our shift starts when yours can’t.
“GK provides financial assistance and SafetyNet resources to those in the Metro Atlanta, Athens, Columbus and Rome restaurant communities who need help to cover their living expenses while recovering from an accident, illness or disaster,” the group, founded in 2012, says on its website. “GK also provides assistance to eligible restaurant workers to help pay for funeral arrangements for immediate family members.”
Rules for Columbus Restaurant Week are straightforward. Participating eateries will offer an appetizer, entrée and dessert in a price range of $15 to $30, with some having more than one item to choose from in each category. Beverages, sales tax and gratuities are not included, while reservations may be required by some participants, so call ahead. There also is one eatery in nearby Pine Mountain, Ga., taking part in the culinary celebration.
Here are the restaurants taking part in Columbus Restaurant Week 2018 and their special prix-fixe menus:
(CLICK on the restaurant’s name to see its special dinner menu, and brunch/lunch menus if offered)
▪ 11th and Bay Southern Table, 1050 Bay Ave., 706-940-0202
▪ B.Merrell’s, 7600 Veterans Parkway, 706-653-9464
▪ Bare Roots Farmacy, (brunch) 105 12th St., 706-887-0005
▪ Blu Crabs, 1205 1st Ave., 706-221-3570
▪ Bluewater Grill, 4640 Warm Springs Road, 762-583-6199
▪ Buckhead Steak & Wine, 5010 Armour Road, 706) 571-9995
▪ Caffe Amici, 2301 Airport Thruway, 706-653-6361
▪ Epic, (lunch) 1201 Front Ave., 706-507-9909
▪ Houlihan’s Downtown, 800 Front Ave., 706-324-1800
▪ Houlihan’s North Columbus, 5351 Sidney Simons Blvd., 706-243-0551
▪ Mabella’s Italian Steakhouse, 14 West 11th St., 706-940-0070
▪ Morten’s At Old Town, 3580 Massee Lane, Suite H, 762-524-7079
▪ Nonic Beer Bar & Kitchen, 1239 Broadway, 706-221-8832
▪ River & Rail, 1232 Broadway, 706-940-0312
▪ Smoke Bourbon & BBQ, 1047 Broadway, 706-221-9889
▪ The Black Cow, 115 12th St., 706-321-2020
▪ The Cannon Brew Pub, 1041 Broadway, 706-653-2337
▪ The Hangout Bar & Grill, 6060 Veterans Parkway, 706-221-4157
▪ The Kitchen at Rose Cottage, (brunch/lunch) 111 Broad St., Pine Mountain, Ga., 706-489-3009
▪ The Loft, 1032 Broadway, 706-596-8141
▪ Trevioli Italian Kitchen, 7466 Blackmon Road, 706-580-8136
▪ Wicked Hen, 1350 13th St., 706-984-7215
