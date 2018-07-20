Here's how The Giving Kitchen will help support restaurant workers in Columbus

The Giving Kitchen, which has operated for five years exclusively in Metro Atlanta, has expanded its reach into Columbus. Columbus Chef Nick Woodham benefited from The Giving Kitchen in 2015 when he was diagnosed with cancer for the second time in
Columbus Restaurant Week serving up three-course dinners. Check out 21 tasty menus

By Tony Adams

tadams@ledger-enquirer.com

July 20, 2018 04:24 PM

Those with an adventurous taste for seeking out and sampling new eateries and delicious dishes should make plans to participate in Columbus Restaurant Week.

In its third year, there will be nearly two dozen local restaurants giving seasoned food fanatics and occasional diners alike the opportunity to enjoy three-course menus at a special price ranging from $15 to $30 per person.

While dinnertime certainly will be popular, some locations also will offer lunch and brunch menus during Columbus Restaurant Week, which begins Monday and continues through July 29.

The event, sponsored by food distributor U.S. Foods, also will allow those satisfying their hunger to know that a portion of proceeds will go to The Giving Kitchen, an Atlanta-based nonprofit that offers assistance to restaurant workers in times of emergencies. Its slogan is: Our shift starts when yours can’t.

“GK provides financial assistance and SafetyNet resources to those in the Metro Atlanta, Athens, Columbus and Rome restaurant communities who need help to cover their living expenses while recovering from an accident, illness or disaster,” the group, founded in 2012, says on its website. “GK also provides assistance to eligible restaurant workers to help pay for funeral arrangements for immediate family members.”

Rules for Columbus Restaurant Week are straightforward. Participating eateries will offer an appetizer, entrée and dessert in a price range of $15 to $30, with some having more than one item to choose from in each category. Beverages, sales tax and gratuities are not included, while reservations may be required by some participants, so call ahead. There also is one eatery in nearby Pine Mountain, Ga., taking part in the culinary celebration.

Here are the restaurants taking part in Columbus Restaurant Week 2018 and their special prix-fixe menus:

(CLICK on the restaurant’s name to see its special dinner menu, and brunch/lunch menus if offered)

11th and Bay Southern Table, 1050 Bay Ave., 706-940-0202

B.Merrell’s, 7600 Veterans Parkway, 706-653-9464

Bare Roots Farmacy, (brunch) 105 12th St., 706-887-0005

Blu Crabs, 1205 1st Ave., 706-221-3570

Bluewater Grill, 4640 Warm Springs Road, 762-583-6199

Buckhead Steak & Wine, 5010 Armour Road, 706) 571-9995

Caffe Amici, 2301 Airport Thruway, 706-653-6361

Epic, (lunch) 1201 Front Ave., 706-507-9909

Houlihan’s Downtown, 800 Front Ave., 706-324-1800

Houlihan’s North Columbus, 5351 Sidney Simons Blvd., 706-243-0551

Mabella’s Italian Steakhouse, 14 West 11th St., 706-940-0070

Morten’s At Old Town, 3580 Massee Lane, Suite H, 762-524-7079

Nonic Beer Bar & Kitchen, 1239 Broadway, 706-221-8832

River & Rail, 1232 Broadway, 706-940-0312

Smoke Bourbon & BBQ, 1047 Broadway, 706-221-9889

The Black Cow, 115 12th St., 706-321-2020

The Cannon Brew Pub, 1041 Broadway, 706-653-2337

The Hangout Bar & Grill, 6060 Veterans Parkway, 706-221-4157

The Kitchen at Rose Cottage, (brunch/lunch) 111 Broad St., Pine Mountain, Ga., 706-489-3009

The Loft, 1032 Broadway, 706-596-8141

Trevioli Italian Kitchen, 7466 Blackmon Road, 706-580-8136

Wicked Hen, 1350 13th St., 706-984-7215

