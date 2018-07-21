Workshop helps farmers, food producers promote themselves

Farmers, producers and food entrepreneurs in southern Vermont who want to learn how to better promote their products are invited to take part in a free social media workshop this month.
The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets is collaborating with Norshire Grows Inc. to offer the professional development event on Wednesday in Manchester.
The interactive workshop will be led by a marketing expert from a public relations firm in Burlington. Organizers say it will explain why a presence on social media is critical to business and provide examples and tips for using it.
Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP online at http://agriculture.vermont.gov/Branch_Out_Your_Vermont_Brand.
