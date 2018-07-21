Lift touches power line at industrial park, killing worker

Authorities say a lift touched a power line in an industrial park in northeastern Pennsylvania, killing a construction worker.
The Luzerne County coroner's office says 43-year-old Jason Evans of Clarks Summit died from an apparent electrocution.
Evans was pronounced dead at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, where he was taken after the accident shortly before 10 a.m. Friday at Crestwood Industrial Park.
Officials say the roofing contractor employee was on a job at East Coast Logistics & Distribution Inc.
They say he was placing material onto the roof from the ground when the lift's boom came into contact with a high-tension power line.
Police say the lift caught fire and Evans was electrocuted and fell to the ground.
The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating.
