Vermont awards plastics company workforce development grants

Vermont has awarded two workforce development grants to a plastics manufacturer.
Republican Gov. Phil Scott announced Friday that the Agency of Commerce and Community Development awarded GW Plastics two grants that will fund training for new employees and students.
The first grant will provide nearly $64,000 for new employee, leadership and apprenticeship training. The second grant of $16,500 funds the "School of Tech" initiative in the Bethel, Randolph and Royalton school districts.
Scott said the grants help strengthen the states workforce and create more opportunity for Vermonters.
GW Plastics was founded in Bethel and has additional facilities in Royalton as well as Arizona, Texas, China, Mexico and Ireland.
