Wisconsin man starts candied pecan business

ADVANCE FOR USE WITH WEEKEND EDITIONS JULY 28-29, 2018 AND THEREAFTER In this Monday, July 2, 2018 photo, Eric Rupert, stands behind an antique display case that holds cans of Nutkrack, caramelized pecans in Madison, Wis. The handcrafted, small-batch nuts are sold online but also on Saturdays and Sundays at his Nutkrack shop. (Barry Adams/Wisconsin State Journal via AP) Barry Adams AP