Hawaiian Holdings: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HONOLULU
The Honolulu-based company said it had net income of $1.56 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.44 per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.26 per share.
The parent company of Hawaiian Airlines posted revenue of $715.4 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $717.8 million.
Hawaiian Holdings shares have decreased roughly 9 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $36.35, a fall of 19 percent in the last 12 months.
