Diet Coke drives sales surge for Coca-Cola in second quarter

Coca-Cola is reporting strong profit and revenue numbers, thanks in part to rising demand for Diet Coke and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar in North America.
The Atlanta company on Wednesday posted second-quarter profit of $2.32 billion, or 54 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 61 cents per share, a penny better than analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research had expected.
Revenue was $8.93 billion, which also beat forecasts for $8.54 billion.
Coca-Cola Co.'s no-sugar drinks business accelerated from the first quarter, driven by sales of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar and Diet Coke.
Comments