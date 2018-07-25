The Latest: Fiat Chrysler pays tribute to Marchionne

FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 11, 2007 file photo, Fiat CEO Sergio Marchionne attends an ANFIA (National Association of cars factories) meeting in Rome. On Wednesday, July 25, 2018, holding company of Fiat founding family said Sergio Marchionne, who oversaw turnarounds of Fiat and Chrysler, has died. Gregorio Borgia, File AP Photo