Tech companies lead broad US stock rally as earnings roll in

FILE- In this May 10, 2018, file photo, signs for the New York Stock Exchange hang above the trading floor. Stocks indexes are little changed in early trading on Wall Street, but several companies were making big moves after releasing their quarterly earnings reports. General Motors slumped 6.1 percent early Wednesday, July 25 after lowering its profit outlook, mostly due to tariffs on imported steel and aluminum. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File) Mark Lennihan AP