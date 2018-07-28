South Dakota apartments to be energy efficient, affordable

Copper Pass apartments in eastern Sioux Falls are the first of their kind in South Dakota.
When the Copper Pass building opens to tenants in September, it will represent a new way forward for energy efficient design in a state. The building will be South Dakota's first multi-family housing structure designed to meet international Passive House standards — a rigorous energy efficiency credential that only a couple of other projects in the state have attempted to earn, the Argus Leader reported.
Designed and built in coordination with the governor's office and state housing officials, the 30-unit apartment is energy efficient and affordable, developed by Sioux Falls-based developer Costello Companies.
"It just goes along with the Costellos, their vision," Costello co-owner Joan Franken said. "It's important to them to be as green as possible, to leave it better than what you found."
Copper Pass is still under construction at 3630 S. Sparta Ave., rising above a mostly undeveloped swath of Sioux Falls a few blocks east of Harmodon Park.
Copper Pass will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom rentals. Units are reserved for families who qualify for federal low-income housing guidelines, earning 60 percent of median income or less.
Not only is it a byproduct of years of planning and design, Copper Pass will be part of a yearslong experiment in energy efficiency.
The building will be the first of three.
Copper Pass is designed to be even more efficient. Builders worked on the design and modeled it with help from the Passive House Institute of the U.S.
Costello's second building, which will be called Majestic Ridge, will be Energy Star certified. The developer is installing monitoring devices in both to track energy efficiency and see if the utility savings of Passive House design makes a difference on the bottom line.
All 900 units built by Costello since 2007 are Energy Star certified, Franken said, using energy performance standards set by the United States Environmental Protection Agency.
Copper Pass started with encouragement from state officials, who hand-picked Costello to test the "Passive House" standard.
State officials selected VanDeWalle Architects to design the building. They facilitated training for Katie Krantz, the VanDeWalle partner who created the plans for Copper Pass. Krantz spent four weeks taking online classes, plus a week in Portland to become certified in Passive House design.
Many of the elements she used to design Copper Pass go far beyond what local and state governments require, Krantz said.
The entire building is essentially wrapped in extra insulation, from floor to roof. The windows are triple pane and should feel just as warm to the touch as the walls, Krantz said.
Then there are other elements, such as an energy recovery ventilation system designed to bring in fresh air, sealant applied between beams for air-tightness and a flat roof with solar panels designed to both reflect heat and offset energy use by tenants.
