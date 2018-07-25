Alabama editorial roundup

Recent editorials from Alabama newspapers:
July 22
The Decatur Daily on a tariff on newsprint:
Frederic Bastiat (1801-1850), a French economist and member of France's National Assembly, wrote prolifically about how most people see only the positive effects of a policy, while the negative effects, even if greater, are not as evident to the casual observer.
(...)
Those who benefit from tariffs and other trade restrictions are typically concentrated and obvious. Those hurt by tariffs, while far more numerous, are dispersed and largely anonymous. That is why we have repeatedly made their case in this space — to bring them out of anonymity.
Everyone can point to a factory saved by a protective tariff. It's harder to pinpoint all of the other firms and consumers paying the price.
Last week, two Alabama lawmakers took the case of the unseen workers and consumers harmed by tariffs to the U.S. International Trade Commission, and the particular tariff in question directly affects this newspaper and others like it throughout the U.S.
"The sources for domestically produced newsprint are quite scarce, requiring newspapers around the country to purchase their newsprint from Canadian suppliers," Sen. Doug Jones, D-Birmingham, told the commission. "In other words, the domestic jobs that would be protected by these tariffs is relatively minuscule compared to the number of jobs in the United States that these tariffs threaten."
The tariffs were in response to one complaint alleging unfair trade practices, filed by one domestic newsprint producer owned by a New York hedge fund. The rest of the domestic newsprint industry and newsprint consumers oppose the tariff.
Republican Rep. Robert Aderholt of Haleyville, testified about what it all means.
"Although the tariffs are intended to support the U.S. newsprint paper industry, they could end up doing the exact opposite by forcing their customers in the newspaper industry out of business," he said. "Increased production costs leave many papers with little choice but to use less newsprint, either by reducing days of distribution or shutting down print entirely. This negatively impacts coverage of local governments, high school sports, community news, and local events despite strong demand for printed newspapers from our nation's seniors, as well as small towns and rural areas across the country."
The Decatur Daily is one newspaper that has felt the squeeze, but hardly the only one. Aside from payroll, newsprint is The Daily's largest expense.
"It seems to me that the only thing being protected by this tariff is a small portion of a Wall Street hedge fund's portfolio. It certainly isn't protecting the 600,000 printing and publishing jobs across the country, including jobs at every newspaper in the state of Alabama," Jones testified.
As for what is at stake, we can hardly improve on Rep. Aderholt's remarks:
"The local newspaper has long been a central part of family life in rural communities, providing a helpful resource for keeping up with current events and the activities and challenges faced by our friends and neighbors. I have found that is particularly true for seniors. Many remember reading the Sunday paper with our families after church, and the important connection this resource provided our families with those around us."
We have highlighted the detrimental impact of tariffs on steel and appliances; the tariff on Canadian newsprint is no less destructive.
Speaking about auto tariffs on the Senate floor last week, Sen. Jones made the case against all tariffs. "Any tariff placed on a product coming into the United States is a tax that increases the cost of those goods to American consumers," he said. "When other countries place additional tariffs — or new taxes — on American goods, it raises the purchase price of American products overseas and hurts our ability to sustain competitive markets in those countries."
Few things have united Republicans and Democrats like concern over tariffs. Tariffs may benefit certain special interests in the so-called "swamp," but their negative impact is felt far and wide. One merely has to look to see.
July 18
The Dothan Eagle on political campaigns:
In the heat of the campaign, we heard one resident's pitch for a new game called Alabama Political Bingo. It'd be based on traditional bingo - the old timey, social hall paper bingo, not Alabama-style casino bingo. Rather than numbered ping-pong balls, the game would be played with words uttered in campaign ads.
In the center of every card - the "free" space - would be Donald Trump. The other squares would feature words or phrases such as "Conservative Christian," ''build a wall," ''Pelosi," ''guns," ''Supreme Court," ''Common Core" - you get the idea.
The only problem is that the game wouldn't last very long, and everyone would eventually win.
That's what we hear many Alabamians saying is wrong with politics these days - candidates hire research firms to find out what values most Alabamians hold, and then they pepper their campaigns with those key words and images.
They don't give the voters much credit. Rather than tout their credentials or explain why they think they're a better choice than their opponent, they put those key words and images to work, and augment them with anything they can dig up to portray their opponent as a despicable person.
In the most recent campaign, we saw an awful lot of pandering and mud-slinging, and precious little talk about the crucial issues facing particular offices or individual candidates' qualifications to address those challenges. Now that the dust has settled and winners decided, the victors may believe they won because their campaign strategy worked.
However, we can think of at least two candidates for whom none of this applies. Melanie Hill and Brad Mendheim, both of Dothan, ran clean, straightforward campaigns in each of their races, and won the lion's share of votes in our corner of the state. However, neither candidate succeeded.
It's the state's loss, in our view.
July 20
Opelika-Auburn News says Alabama's jail-food allowance should be stopped:
Alabama has more than its fair share of legislative fixes that are long overdue. Drafting and implementing a new state constitution is among them.
However, ending a Depression-era practice of giving county sheriffs the jail-food money leftovers to pocket for themselves should be a measure lawmakers ensure gets fixed without delay in their next session.
The days of chain gangs are no more, but even for that era, this policy seems to merit no credibility and smells of spoils from the get-go.
Alabama law allows sheriffs a certain amount of money to feed their prisoners in county jail facilities, and if there happens to be any surplus in that money after feeding the inmates, they get to keep it.
The policy makes no sense, and certainly not in the year 2018 when reform would seem long ago recognized as a need for corrective law.
But then again, this is Alabama. This is where politics are played like a worn out piano banged until the tip jar is full again.
The surplus-allowance option could threaten the nutritional food service intended for prisoners by creating an incentive to shortchange the grocery bill. Granted, prisoners should not expect a five-star meal for being sent to jail, but nor should taxpayers expect to pay increased medical expenses or have guards deal with hostility-stirred inmates because they aren't properly fed.
The practice of pocketing such money also sets a bad example and forms a bad habit. Where else in the budget is there incentive to cut corners with taxpayer money if it means personal gain in private pockets?
We would like to think that our sheriffs, elected in each county by their friends and neighbors, are good people who would not only fulfill their duty of enforcing law, but also who would live by its call for respect and honor. Most Alabama sheriffs likely are noble servants, deeply dedicated in their call to duty.
Still, in the last fiscal year alone, 55 Alabama sheriffs received a combined total of $205,205 for the food-service allowance, which was paid directly into their personal accounts.
A federal judge in 2009 held Morgan County Sheriff Greg Bartlett in contempt of court for failing to feed inmates properly. He had made $212,000 over three years off excess food funds, according to news reports.
Etowah County Sheriff Todd Entrekin, who lost re-election, released tax forms showing he made a profit of $672,392 from the surplus food money in 2015 and 2016.
It is important to recognize that the practice is not illegal. It is allowed by outdated state law, and many sheriffs no doubt saw or continue to see it as a perk that came with the job. Others have gone the extra step of putting the money to productive use in meeting other departmental needs, instead of their own pockets.
It is the duty of Alabama lawmakers to end this troublesome allowance.
They should do so in the next legislative session.
