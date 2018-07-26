Cult members hanged for Tokyo subway attack, other crimes

A woman walks on a street while watching TV news reporting executions of six members of Aum Shinrikyo, in Tokyo Thursday, July 26, 2018. Japan executed on Thursday all the six members of the doomsday cult who remained on death row for a series of crimes in the 1990s including a sarin gas attack on Tokyo subways that killed 13 people. Images on the screen are, from top left clockwise, Kazuaki Okasaki, Masato Yokoyama, Satoru Hashimoto, Kenichi Hirose, Toru Toyoda and Yasuo Hayashi. Kyodo News via AP Shinji Kita