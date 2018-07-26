Limited pecan weevil quarantine eyed in New Mexico

State officials are still discussing ways to eradicate an invasive bug threatening New Mexico's pecan industry.
The Hobbs News-Sun reports pecan growers will have an opportunity to discuss a permanent pecan weevil quarantine next month as a series of public hearings.
The New Mexico Department of Agriculture has proposed the establishment of an interior quarantine to protect pecan growers outside of eastern New Mexico.
Eddy, Chaves, Lea and Curry counties were quarantined since last November, but Curry was recently deemed controlled.
In late 2016, and January of this year, the weevil was found in pecan orchards in multiple counties in southeast New Mexico.
