Uber refunds fee after woman in wheelchair denied ride

Ride-hailing company Uber says it's refunded a cancellation fee charged to a woman who says a driver refused to pick her up because of her wheelchair.
Chelsea Perry tells WOOD-TV she uses Uber to get to work and Grand Rapids-area drivers typically are helpful, breaking down her chair if necessary to make it fit. On Monday, however, the 27-year-old says a driver told her the chair wouldn't fit in his sedan.
Perry says the chair would have fit, but he left without her. She wants positive change to come from what happened.
Uber says in a statement that it works to ensure that its drivers don't discriminate. Uber spokesman Andrew Hasbun wrote that company guidelines "prohibit any type of discrimination in serving riders with disabilities" and it's started an investigation.
