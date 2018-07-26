House backs defense bill with pay raise for troops

FILE - This March 27, 2008, file photo, shows the Pentagon in Washington. The House has approved a $716 billion defense policy bill that would give troops a 2.6 percent pay hike, the largest in nine years. The bill, which is the result of a deal struck with the Senate, also would allow the president to waive sanctions against countries that have bought Russian weapons but now want to buy U.S. military equipment. The Pentagon says the waiver would help countries such as India that are seeking to “pull away from the Russian orbit.’’ The bill now goes to the Senate. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File) Charles Dharapak AP