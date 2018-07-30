ADVANCE FOR USE MONDAY, JULY 30, 2018 AND THEREAFTER-An Amish family rides their horse and buggy past a storage lot for recreational vehicles in Goshen, Ind., on Friday, June 1, 2018. In the county that voted nearly two-thirds for Donald Trump, a grass-roots campaign by local residents voiced enough opposition to scuttle the building of an immigration detention center nearby.
ICE quest for detention sites puts Trump county on tightrope

By ADAM GELLER AP National Writer

July 30, 2018 12:03 AM

GOSHEN, Indiana

The Trump administration's expansion of immigration detention has fueled debate in many communities, including places where the president enjoys wide support.

They are places like Elkhart County, Indiana, where a proposal by one of the nation's largest private prison operators to build a 1,200-bed detention center put local decision-makers on a tightrope.

In Elkhart, where the economy is booming, nearly two-thirds of voters backed Trump for president.

But the county seat and the largest local employers have made a place for thousands of immigrants, many in the country illegally. The detention center proposal was "like a microcosm of all the different issues of immigration, right here in this county," one local official said, a dynamic that fed tension and uncertainty.

