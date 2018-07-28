Effort aims to help state’s undereducated, underemployed

When empty, the B&B Concrete trucks with white cabs and yellow spinning drums weigh 30,000 pounds. With a full load of water, sand, coarse aggregate and cement mixing together, they reach 60,000. Over smooth highways, it's a comfortable ride. Driving over Mississippi's back roads is much bumpier.
When Junior McGaha turned off Corinth Road 512 on a July morning, the unfinished chicken house in need of fresh concrete sat uphill a few hundred yards away. A winding path of mud-soaked rocks led to the work site.
"This is going to be bad," McGaha muttered to himself. "I'm really going to have to fight it."
With his right hand jerking the gear shift and his left arm flexing to keep the wheel steady, McGaha navigated up the incline without a problem. After a tight three-point turn, his truck was ready to pour. In 20 minutes, he was headed back to B&B to refill for the next job.
McGaha learned these truck-driving skills at Northeast Mississippi Community College, where he received his High School Equivalency in May 2017 and the tools to obtain a commercial driver's license last December. After dropping out of high school as a freshman, he worked at McDonald's for five years. By the time he left, he was making a little over $8 an hour. Now he brings home around $600 every Friday.
"I felt like I didn't need school. I felt like I would find something else. Then it really hit me that I wasn't going to go anywhere if I didn't get my education," McGaha said. "When I was at McDonald's, it always felt like the same old, same old. But once I started truck driving, everything changed. It made me happier to go to work. It's just a good feeling. I can't even explain it."
While at Northeast and in truck driving school, 2nd Chance MS, a nonprofit that raises awareness and funds for adult education, gave McGaha gas money, testing fees and tuition. Commonly, transportation, childcare and cost block potential students from attending class. With the help of 2nd Chance, community colleges are working to knock down those barriers to employable skills that keep Mississippians poor.
"People tell me all the time, 'I wish I was doing what you were doing.' Well, you have to find the motivation to go back to school," McGaha said. "It's going to be hard, but they got a program that will help you out. Then you'll be on your way just like I am."
Jobs for the skilled
Mississippi is undereducated and underemployed. One in five residents lives below the poverty line, where a family of four survives off fewer than $25,000 per year. Per the U.S. Census, in 2014 more than 400,000, or about 18 percent of adults in Mississippi did not have a high school diploma. Each year, around 3,500 teenagers drop out.
Still, there is a way out of lifelong cycles of minimum wage or jobless poverty. Behind the wheel of concrete trucks, inside hospitals, at manufacturing centers and under welding masks, there are employment opportunities with living wages. According to the Mississippi Department of Employment Security, there are around 40,000 open jobs in the state.
"It's an employee's market. There are great opportunities for people with some additional skills to increase earning potential significantly," said Kathy Gelston, the Associate Vice President for Economic Development at Mississippi State. "But over 60 percent of those jobs need skills or certifications above a high school degree."
While the state's unemployment rate is at 4.7 percent, roughly 43 percent of the adult population is unemployed and not looking for work, which is about six percentage points above the national average.
Without a car, a consistent ride to class is often unavailable. Unlike in Lee County, campuses or manufacturing jobs can be inaccessible from more rural areas. Federally funded Head Start daycares do not have enough space for all eligible children.
These are some of obstacles that single mothers like Takela Hill had to overcome. The 40-year-old started taking H.S.E. classes at NEMCC in Baldwyn in 2003. After stopping and starting over twice, she received her diploma this past June. Now she's studying at the community college to be a social worker.
"I couldn't afford childcare, but I needed to better my life for my two girls," said Hill, who was eventually able to secure childcare at a generous rate of $25 per month. "I didn't get a car until I was almost through my G.E.D. It's about four miles away. Sometimes I had to walk. Sometimes about halfway there somebody would stop and give me a ride. I never wanted to give up."
Community college second chances
While Mississippi sits near the bottom in most national rankings, there are two areas in which it is at or near the top - charitable giving and its community college system.
The mission of 2nd Chance MS is to use Mississippi's areas of expertise to improve its deficiencies. Prominent former lawyer Dickie Scruggs and his son Zach founded the charity after teaching adult education classes while they were in federal prison for conspiring to bribe a Mississippi judge in 2007.
"Everybody knows Mississippi's weaknesses. What we don't spend enough time on is our strengths," Zach Scruggs said. "Whatever barrier made these adults drop out in the first place didn't go away. It's kind of hidden in the periphery and could jump back out at any time."
H.S.E. classes are tuition-free, but it's $120 to take the test. Workforce training classes cost between $250 and $500. 2nd Chance MS pays those fees and provides $20 for food or gas each week. For roughly $1,000 the charity pays for an adult to obtain H.S.E., an employable workforce certification and a $250 incentive upon completion.
2nd chance MS started at NEMCC and Itawamba Community College in the fall of 2016 and has spread to four more schools. In total, it has helped 92 students obtain H.S.E. and 145 workforce certifications.
Adult H.S.E programs are not structured like most classes. Students attend as their schedules permit. Instructors meet them where they stand.
"We give them a day or two. If they start missing more consecutive days, then we reach out," Northeast director of adult education Laurie Kesler said. "We let them know that we care and want them back in class. We shouldn't, but if our instructors have to go pick them up, we make arrangements."
Open road
Concrete is perishable. So B&B's drivers rarely deliver to sites more than 20 miles from base. Still, there are two McDonald's in range of the Corinth plant that McGaha occasionally drives past.
"It feels good to know that I don't have to worry about that anymore," McGaha said. "I want to go in there and ask 'do you have your G.E.D., you thinking about going back to school? Because you can.'"
