Thanedar is big spender, Whitmer top raiser in governor race

Democrat Shri Thanedar has by far been the biggest spender in Michigan's governor race while a rival for the Democratic nomination, Gretchen Whitmer, has outpaced all candidates in fundraising.
Thanedar, a chemical-testing entrepreneur, said Friday he had loaned his campaign more than $10 million, had spent in excess of $9 million and had $500,000-plus in the bank. He clarified his campaign finances to The Associated Press after his report submitted to the state showed far less spending — $2.2 million this year and $2.9 million total — despite him running ads on TV, billboards and via mail across the state.
"I understand there was an error in the filed report and we plan to file an amended report as soon as the report is revised," Thanedar wrote in a text message.
The primary election is Aug. 7.
Whitmer, a former legislative leader who unlike Thanedar is not self-funding her campaign, collected more than $3.1 million in donations and nearly $700,000 in public matching funds from January through Sunday, the end of the reporting period. She had raised $6.9 million overall and had nearly $2.9 million on hand.
A third Democrat, Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, took in $2 million from donors along with more than $300,000 in a state match. The former Detroit health director had $260,000 remaining after raising $4.3 million over the course of his entire campaign.
He and Whitmer had both spent about $4 million as of earlier this week.
On the Republican side, Attorney General Bill Schuette led the way — raising nearly $2 million more, not including matching dollars that he had yet to apply for or that came in after Sunday's close of the reporting period. That brought his fundraising total to $5 million, with $1.5 million in the bank. Lt. Gov. Brian Calley took in more than $1.7 million — $3.1 million overall — but had only about $127,000 on hand. He had not received matching funding yet.
Dr. Jim Hines, who has lagged far behind in polling, gave his campaign $2 million, bringing his total self-financing to nearly $2.7 million, and had $94,000 on hand. State Sen. Patrick Colbeck took in $255,000 for a total of nearly $500,000 — leaving himself with $31,000 remaining.
The biggest spender in the GOP field this cycle has been Schuette, at about $3.5 million.
Groups operating outside the candidates' campaign have spent at least $8.9 million influencing the race for and against three top candidates — Schuette, Calley and Whitmer — according to the Michigan Campaign Finance Network. Republican Gov. Rick Snyder cannot run due to term limits.
Comments