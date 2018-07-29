Documents: Trump golf course damaged protected sand dunes

FILE - This Friday Oct. 6, 2017 file photo shows a view of MacLeod House, a sixteen room boutique hotel, at the Trump International golf course in Balmedie, Scotland. Documents show that U.S. President Donald Trump’s family business has “destroyed the vast majority’’ of an environmentally sensitive patch of sand dunes near its golf course north of Aberdeen in Scotland. Scottish Natural Heritage, which is responsible for the management and monitoring of sites of special scientific interest, has found that construction of the golf course has “led to direct loss of” as much as 68 hectares (168 acres) of mobile sand dunes protected under Scottish law. (AP Photo/Renee Graham, file) Renee Graham AP