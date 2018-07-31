Shareholders of troubled SC utility vote on merger plan

A meeting is underway where shareholders of South Carolina utility SCANA are expected to vote on whether to merge with Virginia-based Dominion Energy.
SCANA suddenly needed a buyer after spending billions of dollars on a pair of reactors abandoned a year ago at the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station. Dominion is offering more than $1 billion in rebates, but is also pushing against rate cuts a number of South Carolina lawmakers want to see offered.
Around 100 shareholders gathered in Columbia. If approved by regulators, the deal would also cut rates for customers of SCANA subsidiary South Carolina Electric & Gas Co. by about 5 percent.
SCANA has been reeling since announcing last summer SCE&G was abandoning construction of the two reactors. Thousands were left jobless in the $9 billion failure.
