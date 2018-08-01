Chicago chain faces backlash over ‘Aloha Poke’ trademark

A Chicago-based chain that trademarked "Aloha Poke" has faced backlash with calls for boycott after sending cease-and-desist letters to businesses with similar names, including the Aloha Poke Shop in Honolulu.
The letters sent on behalf of Aloha Poke Co. demanded restaurants to stop using "Aloha" and "Aloha Poke," citing the similarities and the likelihood of confusion.
Jeff Sampson, owner of the Hawaii restaurant, says he thought the letter he received in January was a joke and decided to ignore it.
In a statement Monday, Chicago Aloha Poke Co. CEO Chris Birkinshaw said the company was sorry for the issue triggering an emotional response and all it did was try to stop trademark infringers. He said the company holds two trademarks in connection to the restaurant business.
