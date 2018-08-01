US construction spending fell 1.1 percent in June

FILE - In this March 27, 2018 file photo, construction cranes in Southwest Washington are silhouetted against the morning sky as redevelopment continues in the waterfront area of the District of Columbia. Spending on U.S. construction projects fell 1.1 percent in June, the biggest decline in more than a year as spending on public construction dropped at the highest rate in more than five years. The Commerce Department says the decline in June brought total construction spending to a seasonally-adjusted $1.32 trillion, 6.1 percent higher than a year ago. J. David Ake, File AP Photo