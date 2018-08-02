Day after escape, Mexico crash survivors resume travel

Jose Luis Corral of Portland, Oregon, talks on the phone with a representative from Aeromexico as he gets information on how the airline will help stranded survivors of the crash of flight 2431 in Durango, capital of Durango state, Mexico Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. Authorities said there were no fatalities among the 97 passengers and four crew members aboard the Embraer 190 jet that crashed Tuesday.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) Rebecca Blackwell AP