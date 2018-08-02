Ducey to chair FCC telecommunications committee

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey will chair an advisory committee to the Federal Communications Committee on telecommunications issues.
FCC Chairman Ajit Pai on Wednesday announced that Ducey will chair the 30-member Intergovernmental Advisory Committee. An executive order in January expanded the group from 15 to 30 members.
The committee gives the FCC guidance about telecommunication issues experienced by local, state and tribal governments. Members include governors, city council member, tribal representatives and officials from state public utility commissions.
The committee can be charged with gathering data and information, or helping with FCC outreach.
Ducey said in a tweet he was excited about the appointment.
