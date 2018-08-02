Water crisis salts the earth in Iraq’s long-neglected south

In this Saturday, July 28, photo, Qassim Sabaan Ali, 62, stands on on his dry farm caused by high salinity levels in the area of Siba in Basra, 340 miles (550 km) southeast of Baghdad, Iraq. Iraq, historically known as The Land Between The Two Rivers, is struggling with the scarcity of water due to dams in Turkey and Iran, lack of rain and aging hydrological infrastructure. The decreased water levels have greatly affected agriculture and animal resources. Nabil al-Jurani AP Photo