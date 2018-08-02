Tourists frustrated as Eiffel Tower closes in peak season

Tourists walk past the Eiffel Tower, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018 in Paris. The visitors descending on the Eiffel Tower at the peak of the August tourist season are voicing frustration that the beloved Paris monument is closed. Since Wednesday, Eiffel Tower workers have been on strike over the new visitor access policy, which they say is responsible for inordinately long queues.(AP Photo/Michel Euler) Michel Euler AP