Lack of New Mexico say in nuclear waste project draws ire

The chair of a New Mexico legislative committee that monitors radioactive materials says it's "troubling" the Attorney General Hector Balderas has concluded the state cannot legally stop the building a nuclear waste storage facility.
The Hobbs News-Sun reports Sen. Jeff Steinborn said Wednesday the state should have a say about a project of this magnitude.
Balderas said in a letter last month the state cannot legally stop Holtec International from temporarily storing up to 100,000 metric tons of high-level nuclear waste in New Mexico.
Holtec International, a New Jersey-based company specializing in nuclear storage, has applied to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission for a license to construct a nuclear waste storage facility about 35 miles (56 kilometers) east of Carlsbad.
