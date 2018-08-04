EXCHANGE: Stylists search for the right look for Alma Mater

In this June 27, 2018 photo, Tiffany Rice, left, and Robin Kaler, University of Illinois associate chancellor for public affairs, take measurements of the Alma Mater statue on the U of I campus for an upcoming themed outfit in Urbana, Ill. Alma Mater, the 89-year-old U of I sculpture has acquired quite a wardrobe since she first donned an Illini basketball jersey for the 2005 Final Four. The job has its challenges. There’s no Butterick pattern for a woman with a 92-inch arm span and a 25-inch neck. (Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette via AP) Stephen Haas AP