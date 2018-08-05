EXCHANGE: African entrepreneurs in US to learn from Deere

In this July 19, 2018 photo, Rejoice Usim of Nigeria sits in the cab of a combine for a photo at Deere headquarters in Moline, Ill. African entrepreneurs studying at the University of Iowa toured the facility as well as John Deere Harvester Works to learn how local businesses operate. Usim is one of 25 African entrepreneurs hoping to network and absorb as much Midwestern business culture as they can this summer. The program stems from the Young African Leaders Initiative launched in 2010 by then-President Barack Obama. (Andy Abeyta/ Quad-City Times via AP) Andy Abeyta AP