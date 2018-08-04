Sugar beets making a comeback as Colorado cash crops

In this Wednesday, June 27, 2018, photograph, Paul Schlagel, right, and his son Scott, stand in a sugar beet field on their farm in Longmont, Colo. “Sugar beets are part of our heritage but it’s also deeper than that,” said Paul, a 63-year-old lifelong farmer. “The sugar beet grower group is small, but we are dedicated to the sugar industry and keeping it going for generations.” (Timothy Hurst/Fort Collins Coloradoan via AP) Timothy Hurst AP