Trump staffs up Mideast team for peace plan rollout

FILE - In this June 29, 2018, file photo, White House adviser Jared Kushner speaks with people as they wait for President Donald Trump to arrive to speak about taxes during an event in the East Room of the White House in Washington. U.S. officials say the Trump administration is staffing up a Middle East team at the White House in anticipation of rolling out its much-heralded but largely mysterious Israeli-Palestinian peace plan in the coming months. The National Security Council began last week to approach other agencies seeking volunteers to join the team, which will work for Trump’s Mideast peace pointmen Kushner and Jason Greenblatt, according to the officials. Susan Walsh, File AP Photo