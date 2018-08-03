Online furniture seller Wayfair to open a store

FILE - This Tuesday, April 17, 2018 file photo shows the Wayfair website on a computer in New York. The company said it its first brick-and-mortar location will open by early 2019 in Florence, Ky., a suburb about 12 miles from Cincinnati. A Wayfair spokeswoman says the 20,000-square-foot outlet store will sell items that have been returned but are in good condition. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane) Jenny Kane AP