No love? Millions on the line in spat over ‘I Love NY’ signs

The 500-plus 'I Love NY' highway signs at the center of a spat between Gov. Andrew Cuomo and federal transportation officials are going nowhere fast.
The Federal Highway Administration says the signs arrayed in groups along the state's highways have to be removed because they contain too much information and could be distracting. The Cuomo administration said earlier this year that the signs would come down. But, to date, no signs have been removed, despite the threat by the federal agency to withhold $14 million in transportation funding if they aren't gone by Sept. 30.
Cuomo's critics say the Democrat wasted taxpayer dollars on the $8 million project. The governor has said the signs have helped boost the state's $100 billion tourism industry.
