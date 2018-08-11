Handling goats on the farm, opponents on the mat

In this Thursday, July 26, 2018 photo, Montana DeLawder jogs with her teammates during a Gladiator Wrestling Club practice at Gettysburg Area High School in Gettysburg, Pa. Montana, entering her sophomore year at Gettysburg Area High School, is rapidly advancing as a wrestler, earning two All-American honors and being invited on an exclusive trip to train in Japan in October. (Dan Rainville/The Evening Sun via AP) Dan Rainville AP