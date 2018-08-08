Lawsuit alleges racial discrimination by Swiss-owned bakery

Class action status is being sought by filers of a lawsuit alleging black job candidates were passed over in favor of Hispanic workers at two Chicago-area bakeries.
The lawsuit filed Monday in federal court alleges systemic racial discrimination occurred from 2014 through early 2018 at two Cloverhill industrial baking factories.
The Chicago Tribune reports at the time the factories were owned by Switzerland-based food business Aryzta, a food business based in Switzerland.
The lawsuit's plaintiff, Anthony Stewart, alleges Aryzta conspired with Labor Network and Metro Staffing to weed out African-American workers.
Stewart says he went to both factories seeking work and was told he must apply through Metro Staffing's dispatch office.
He says he and other blacks were never told about a dispatch office run by Labor Network in the parking lot of Aryzta.
In an emailed statement, Aryzta said it hasn't been served with the lawsuit and couldn't comment.
