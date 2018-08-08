The Latest: Schmidt wins GOP race for insurance commissioner

The Latest on the race (all times local):
8:40 a.m.
State Sen. Vicki Schmidt has won the Republican primary for insurance commissioner in Kansas, advancing to face Democrat Nathaniel McLaughlin in a November matchup to become the state's top insurance regulator.
Kansas Insurance Commissioner Ken Selzer sought the Republican nomination for governor in Tuesday's primary, creating a wide open race for the state's top insurance regulator. Schmidt defeated Selzer's top deputy, Assistant Insurance Commissioner Clark Shultz, to capture the Republican nomination.
McLaughlin ran unopposed in the Democratic primary.
Schmidt, a pharmacist and the Senate's lead negotiator on health issues, chairs the Senate Public Health and Welfare Committee.
As a pharmacist, she says she deals with health insurance problems every day, and sees the effect of rising health care costs on families and seniors.
____
8:10 a.m.
The Republican primary for Kansas governor is too close to call.
With election officials in Kansas halting the vote count Wednesday morning, Secretary of State Kris Kobach leads incumbent Gov. Jeff Colyer by fewer than 200 votes. It could be a few days before all absentee votes are counted.
A new state law allows ballots postmarked as of Tuesday to be counted, so long as they arrive three days after Election Day.
Kobach received a late endorsement from President Donald Trump. Colyer received the endorsement of the National Rifle Association and had the backing of Kansas political legend Bob Dole.
____
7:50 a.m.
Immigration hardliner Kris Kobach and Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer remain virtually tied in the tight Republican gubernatorial primary race, with votes still outstanding in the state's most populous county.
It's yet to be seen whether President Donald Trump's late endorsement can push his ally Kobach to victory. Kobach, the Kansas secretary of state, has advised the White House and served as vice chairman of a now-disbanded election fraud commission.
But Colyer raised more campaign contributions, was endorsed by the National Rifle Association, and has the backing of Kansas political legend, former U.S. Senator Bob Dole. Colyer became governor in January, succeeding Sam Brownback.
Only a few hundred votes separate them as they await results from Johnson County, which has nearly 23 percent of the state's voters. The county suffered problems with new voting machines.
