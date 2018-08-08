Distillery to celebrate groundbreaking with cocktail party

A distillery in Montpelier, Vermont, will celebrate its groundbreaking on a new 26,000-square foot facility with a cocktail party.
Republican Gov. Phil Scott, representatives from Vermont's congressional delegation and city officials will be on hand to celebrate the groundbreaking of Caledonia Spirits' new facility. The Times Argus reports the party will be open to the public Thursday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Company officials say the new distillery is expected to open in May and will create 25 to 30 new jobs paying an average of $30,000 a year.
Caledonia Spirits says the $9 million distillery will increase the company's total production capacity to more than 200,000 cases a year.
