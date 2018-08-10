The Latest: Austin City Council delays MLS vote

FILE - In this Oct. 31, 2017, file photo, Columbus Crew fans show their support for the team before the start of their MLS Eastern Conference semifinal soccer match against New York City FC in Columbus, Ohio. The owner of the Crew has been pushing for months to move his team to Austin. But picking up and relocating from Ohio hasn’t been easy. It hasn’t been a slam-dunk deal in Austin and the state of Ohio is suing to block the move. A Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, vote on an Austin stadium plan could pave the way to Texas (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File) Jay LaPrete AP