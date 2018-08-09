Billionaire drops quest to split California into 3 parts

FILE - In this July 15, 2014 file photo, Silicon Valley venture capitalist Tim Draper presents his drivers license for identification purposes to Heather Ditty, elections manager for the Sacramento County Registrar of Voters, as he turns in boxes of petitions for a ballot initiative that would ask voters to split California into six separate states in Sacramento, Calif. The court struck venture capitalist Draper’s initiative from the ballot in July 2018 as part of a legal challenge in response to a lawsuit but didn’t rule on the merits of the case. Draper says he’s giving up on the effort after the state Supreme Court knocked it off the November 2018 ballot. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo