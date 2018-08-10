Health club owner accused of failing to register business

New Hampshire's attorney general's office has accused a health club owner of failing to register the business with the state, seeking memberships for longer than a year, and other violations.
The office says Thomas Lavigne, owner of CrossFit Affirmation in Newton, also failed to disclose his membership liability and failed to provide customers with contracts containing consumer protection disclosures and buyer's rights.
The office says the violations plus others amount to over $48,000 in fines.
A judge granted the state's request for a permanent injunction requiring Lavigne to stop operating a health club and accepting any membership dues until the business is properly registered. Lavigne's scheduled to be arraigned on a misdemeanor violation of a previous order on Monday.
A message was left for Lavigne on Thursday.
