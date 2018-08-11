A year after deadly Virginia rally, wounds are still raw

In this Monday, Aug. 6, 2018 photo, Susan Bro, mother of Heather Heyer, who was killed during the Unite the Right rally last year, looks over memorabilia in her office in Charlottesville, Va. “I just would like people to focus on the anniversary, not on Heather, but on the issues that she died for, Black Lives Matter, overpolicing, affordable housing, for more truth and the telling of the history of Charlottesville, and to focus on where they need to go as a community,” Bro said. Steve Helber AP Photo