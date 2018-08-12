Officials: Underground fire at glass plant may be spreading

Officials fear that an underground coal refuse fire at the site of a soon-to-be-shuttered glass factory in western Pennsylvania may be spreading.
The Tribune-Review reports that workers say fire was seen shooting up through the ground behind the Pittsburgh Glass Works plant in East Deer Township last Thursday. Two pockets of smoke were visible rising from the ground behind the plant Friday morning.
Since last September, the company has been investigating an ongoing fire under the plant caused by coal refuse apparently used as backfill at the site many years ago. Officials say workers suppressed the flames and are clearing vegetation from the area.
Operations at the 135-year-old automotive glass manufacturing site are to end after this week as current owner PGW moves production to other sites.
