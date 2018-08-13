VF breaks off denim to focus on money-making activewear

FILE - This Aug. 11, 2010, file photo, shows shoes at the research and development room of Timberland Company in Stratham, N.H. VF Corp. says it plans to split into two publicly traded companies, with one focusing on clothing and footwear and the other concentrating on jeans and its outlet businesses. VF Corp., which is honing in on activity-based outdoor, active and work lifestyles, previously sold the Nautica brand and purchased the Altra, Icebreaker and Williamson-Dickie brands. Some of its other brands include The North Face, Timberland and Wrangler. (AP Photo/Jim Cole, File) Jim Cole AP