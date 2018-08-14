Your Office Coach: Suing over abusive manager is no simple matter

Q: I think you are giving people some very bad advice. Whenever someone complains about a hot-tempered boss, you say they should talk with human resources or find another job. Wrong! These foul-mouthed managers need to go, and their companies should be sued for harassment. So the next time someone with a mean supervisor asks for help, tell them to document everything and find a lawyer.
A: Immature bosses who won't control their temper should definitely be removed from their positions. Someone that juvenile should never be allowed to supervise anyone. Unfortunately, these hotheads often report to timid or clueless managers who fail to enforce proper standards of leadership. Even worse, sometimes they own the business.
When employees are subjected to bad treatment by these dreadful bosses, their immediate reaction may be "I'm going to get a lawyer!" But while legal retribution has a strong emotional appeal, actually taking that step is much harder than people think.
The first hurdle is establishing grounds for legal action. Although employers are clearly liable for certain types of management misconduct, those cases must meet specific criteria. Since there is no blanket prohibition against rudeness or anger, finding legal justification is not always easy.
Even when grounds exist, taking your employer to court is not a simple matter. The process can be time-consuming and costly, and the outcome is often uncertain. Employees must also be prepared for the daily discomfort of being in an adversarial position to management. And while retaliation may be prohibited, only the most naive would believe that it can't happen.
Labor laws are absolutely necessary to prevent employers from abusing their considerable power, so anyone with a clear case of discrimination, harassment or abuse may want to explore their legal options. Unfortunately, however, no legislation can make childish bosses act like professional adults.
Q: I was recently asked to assume additional responsibilities with no extra pay. I work in a large medical practice as an executive assistant, which is definitely a full-time job. Yesterday, our office manager informed me that I will be expected to cover for a colleague while she's out on maternity leave.
For three months, I will apparently be handling all of her work as well as my own. When I asked if I would get a raise for doing two jobs, my manager literally laughed in my face. Doesn't this seem unfair?
A: Perhaps you should revisit this issue with a slightly different request. Asking for a raise generally implies a permanent change to one's base salary. Because this is only a short-term assignment, management would be unlikely to grant an ongoing increase.
But since you will presumably be burdened with considerable extra work, a one-time bonus would seem to be quite reasonable. If monetary compensation doesn't appear to be an option, you might ask for a few days off after your colleague returns.
Regardless of what you request, hopefully your next attempt will be met with a more mature response. Doing two jobs is bad enough, but working for someone who mocks you makes it worse.
Marie G. McIntyre is a workplace coach and the author of "Secrets to Winning at Office Politics." Send in questions and get free coaching tips at http://www.yourofficecoach.com, or follow her on Twitter @officecoach.
