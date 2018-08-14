TAG2HI? Error means it really is in 1 Mississippi city

Mississippi drivers like to complain about the high price of license plates. Now, some 10,000 people in one city have been overcharged.
Leflore County Tax Assessor Leroy Ware says the wrong tax rate was applied for vehicle tags inside the city of Greenwood.
The Greenwood Commonwealth reports that the mistake for each tag might be roughly the cost of a gallon of gasoline, or less.
Leflore County has a slightly higher tax rate than the city of Greenwood. Ware says the state Department of Revenue applied the incorrect rate to vehicle tags inside the city, and sent that information to his office.
Officials investigated after a person renewing a tag complained about being overcharged.
It's possible that giving refunds could cost the county more than the total of excess money collected.
