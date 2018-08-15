Turnover: Preventing it and dealing with the aftermath

In this Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, photo Dash Design’s founder David Ashen works in his office in New York. When five out of 22 staffers left Dash Design last year, owner Ashen understood that some naturally wanted to move on to a new challenge. But he also discovered after talking to employees that they felt the culture in his New York-based interior design company had changed since he brought in a new business partner. Ashen sought help from a team-building expert to help employees feel more connected to the business, and he focused on mentoring younger staffers. Seth Wenig AP Photo