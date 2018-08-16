Lawsuit filed over pipeline explosion death

The widow of a worker killed in a 2016 pipeline explosion has filed a wrongful death lawsuit accusing Colonial Pipeline Company of negligence.
Lawyers for Beverly Kay Willingham filed the lawsuit Thursday in Gwinnett County, Georgia.
Anthony Lee Willingham died in the 2016 blast near Helena. He was part of a crew working to repair an earlier leak when excavation equipment hit the pipeline and caused the explosion.
The lawsuit contends Colonial Pipeline did not take required precautions during the work, and a Colonial supervisor was not on site during the excavation.
Colonial Pipeline spokesman Steve Baker said the company disputes the accusation in the lawsuit.
