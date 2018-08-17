Trump at Hamptons fundraiser hosted by hot dog magnate

President Donald Trump, right, is greeted by John Raguso, left, a Gold Star Father, on the tarmac up his arrival at Francis S. Gabreski Airport in Westhampton, NY., Friday, Aug. 17, 2018. Raguso’s son, Christopher Raguso, was a member of the New York Air National Guard who died in a helicopter crash in western Iraq in March 2018. Christopher Raguso served as a flight engineer and was a veteran of the New York City Fire Dept. Pablo Martinez Monsivais AP Photo